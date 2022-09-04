Citigroup Boosts Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $64.10

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $64.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.90.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

