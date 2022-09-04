Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CBGPY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

