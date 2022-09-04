Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of CTG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

