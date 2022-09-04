Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of CTG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
