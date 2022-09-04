CONTRACOIN Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $60,412.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

