Convex Finance Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00026061 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $347.15 million and $7.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,294,619 coins and its circulating supply is 67,332,118 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

