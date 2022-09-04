Convex Finance Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00026061 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $347.15 million and $7.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,294,619 coins and its circulating supply is 67,332,118 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
