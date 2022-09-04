Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DAL opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £658.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,094.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.54.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.