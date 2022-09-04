Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.7 %

ETR:DHER opened at €41.44 ($42.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.72.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

