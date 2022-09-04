Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Up 2.3 %

ETR:EVT opened at €21.74 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.25. Evotec has a one year low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a one year high of €45.83 ($46.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.