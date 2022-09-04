Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

