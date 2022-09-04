extraDNA Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $36,099.92 and approximately $651.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,782.14 or 0.99992290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00236763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00154009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00244422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00055673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00062993 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004207 BTC.

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

