Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $439.78 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

