Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

NYSE FC opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

