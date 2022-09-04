GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

