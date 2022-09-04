Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GFTU stock opened at GBX 711.40 ($8.60) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 779.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 903.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

