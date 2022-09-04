Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPEAF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

