HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Price Target to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:FURY opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$69.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

