HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Price Target to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE:FURY opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$69.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.