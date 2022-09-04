Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Helical Stock Performance

LON HLCL opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 502 ($6.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.06. The firm has a market cap of £455.66 million and a P/E ratio of 524.65.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Stories

