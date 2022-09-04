Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares in the company, valued at $141,675,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

