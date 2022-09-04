JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €80.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

