JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.