JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Price Target to 55.60

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 38.00 to 55.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

