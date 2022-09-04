JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Price Target to 55.60

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 38.00 to 55.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
