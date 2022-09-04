Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Kingfisher stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

