Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

Lakeshore Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 5th. Lakeshore Acquisition II had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of LBBBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000.

About Lakeshore Acquisition II

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

