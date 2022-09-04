LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 280 ($3.38).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMP. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 286.33 ($3.46).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.13. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 200.40 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.28.

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.