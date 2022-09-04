Metronome (MET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,137.00

Metronome (MET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2,233.5% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $2,137.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,412,469 coins and its circulating supply is 14,267,895 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

