Mizuho Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.