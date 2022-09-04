mStable USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $6,953.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,796.09 or 0.99975033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00062819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024532 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

