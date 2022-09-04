Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.