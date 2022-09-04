Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.57. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.04 ($0.98).
About Old Mutual
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.