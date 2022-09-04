Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.57. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.04 ($0.98).

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

