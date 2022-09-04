OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$1.70

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.57.

OrganiGram Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$426.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.28 million. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

