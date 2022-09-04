Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Orpea has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $130.18.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

