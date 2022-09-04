Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,878.00

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 4% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $4,878.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 332,700,552 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

