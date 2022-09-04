Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $205,501.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

