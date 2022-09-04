PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHM. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

