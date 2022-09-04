Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

