Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €29.37 ($29.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.71. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

