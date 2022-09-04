Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $169.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 158.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

