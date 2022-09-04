Saito Hits 1-Day Volume of $270,518.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Saito has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $270,518.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Saito Coin Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.

Saito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars.

