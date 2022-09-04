Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.39 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.