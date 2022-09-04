Scotiabank Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

