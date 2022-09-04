Scotiabank Reiterates C$7.50 Price Target for Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)

Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AMC opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.98.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

