Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Raised to $7.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

