Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.25. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 225,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £274,500 ($331,681.97). Also, insider Martin Incledon Blair bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,320.44).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

