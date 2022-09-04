Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.64. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £132.69 million and a PE ratio of 692.68.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

