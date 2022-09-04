Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
STV Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.64. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £132.69 million and a PE ratio of 692.68.
About STV Group
Further Reading
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.