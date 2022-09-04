Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Signify from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Signify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Signify Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

