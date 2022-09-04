Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Snap has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

