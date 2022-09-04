StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

