StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
TWIN stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
