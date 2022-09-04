StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.