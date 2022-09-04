StockNews.com Downgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

