StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

